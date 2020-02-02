Rwanda: Handball - APR Keen On Heroes Cup Title

1 February 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

National handball league side APR have said that they want to start the 2020 season with a trophy as the army side target the Heroes Cup.

This year's Heroes Cup tournament starts on Saturday and will climax Sunday in Gicumbi District.

APR, former winners of the annual tournament, have been placed in Group B alongside UR-Nyagatare, UR-Rukara and UR-Nyarugenge.

According to Anaclet Bagirishya, the APR head coach, Heroes Cup is a good test to his squad ahead of the new league season.

"It (Heroes Cup) is a good chance to evaluate our squad, but at the same time we want to win the tournament so as to boost out confidence ahead the new season," said Bagirishya.

The army side, beaten 2019 finalists, will start their campaign against UR-Nyarugenge before taking on UR-Rukara and UR-Nyagatare, in that order, with the all the matches on Saturday.

Should they finish top of the group, they will progress to the semi-finals, due Sunday morning.

"It is going to be a tough challenge playing three games on the same day, but we are ready. I will rotate my squad as much as I can. Every player will get enough match time," added Bagirishya.

Holders Police, who are in Group A, clinched last year's title after narrowly beating APR 29-28 in the final.

Groups:

Group A: Police, ADEGI, UR-Remera, UR-Rusizi

Group B: APR, UR-Nyagatare, UR-Rukara, UR-Nyarugenge

Group C: Gicumbi, UR-Huye, UR-Rwamagana, Blue Tigers

Group D: ES Kigoma, Nyakabanda, UR-Gikondo, IPRC-Karongi

