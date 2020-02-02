Nigeria: We Can Handle Coronavirus - Health Minister

1 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ojoma Akor

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has assured that Nigeria has the capacity to detect and respond to the coronavirus if it is imported into the country.

The coronavirus, a deadly new virus which originated in Wuhan, China, has killed more than 170 people and spread to several provinces in the country as well as other countries. Thousands of people have been infected.

The origin is suspected to be a food market that "conducted illegal transactions of wild animals" in Wuhan.

Speaking yesterday at the inauguration of the inter-ministerial and multi-sectoral committee on the novel coronavirus in Abuja, he said: "While the risk of importation exists, we can assure Nigerians of the nation's capacity to detect, assess and respond to this and other public health threats at the point of entry."

The minister said as at yesterday morning, 9,700 confirmed cases of the virus had been reported mostly in mainland China and about 100 cases in other parts of the world.

While maintaining that the World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the virus a public health emergency of international concern, he said two case alerts were received in Africa but the Ivory Coast case tested negative while the Kenya case was not clear yet.

"There have been no confirmed cases in Africa but the potential has been clearly demonstrated," he added.

Ehanire said the meeting was convened to discuss strategies for the prevention and importation of the coronavirus into Nigeria and the joint response in the event its identification in the country to ensure its containment.

He said the federal government had approved N71 million to increase services of the Port Health Services unit of the Federal Ministry of Health , adding that the unit was currently implementing measures at all legal borders to prevent importation of the virus.

He said the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had activated a "Corona virus preparedness group," and would activate its incidence command systems for the virus once a suspected case was recorded in the country. He said the NCDC was also working closely with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other partners to establish testing capacity at its reference laboratory in Abuja or abroad if need be.

The Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the government would not ban Nigerians from travelling to China because of the outbreak.

"Right now we are working together at an Inter-ministerial level to be able to contain the epidemic. What will do is to give travel advisories, that if it is not very essential to travel to South East China, do not make such trips. But you know it is very difficult to ban people from traveling," he said.

He said the Nigerian Embassy in China had confirmed that there were 16 Nigerians in Wuhan and that it was in touch with them, saying that none of them had indicated any intention to come home yet.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
External Relations
Health
Asia, Australia, and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.