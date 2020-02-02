Nigeria: I Didn't Seek to Stop Malabu, Goje Cases - Malami

1 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By John Chuks Azu

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has debunked media reports that he advised against the prosecution of the Malabu oil deal and Senator Danjuma Goje's cases.

In a statement by his aide on media, Dr. Umar Gwandu yesterday, Malami said he never stated anywhere or advised anyone or authority that there was no prima facie case in the Malabu matter contrary to claims.

He said he had unequivocally maintained that all persons indicted by the EFCC's investigation report as regards the OPL 245 (Malabu) be prosecuted in accordance with the relevant laws.

Malami explained that despite his position as the chief law officer of the country under Sections 150 and 174 of the 1999 Constitution, he had never interfered with their operations.

He said his office would continue to pursue the Malabu cases instituted in Italy, the case against JP Morgan in London, and other Malabu-related cases in Switzerland and Netherland.

On the N25bn corruption case involving former governor of Gombe State, Danjuma Goje, which was withdrawn by the EFCC, Malami said he did not have a hand in the withdrawal.

The AGF has called for a balance between media freedom and government control, explaining that "no country in the world operates an absolute media freedom."

Speaking while receiving a delegation from the Daar Communications Plc in Abuja yesterday, he noted that the regulation of the media was to ensure peaceful co-existence and guard against falsehood, fake news, hate speech, mistrust and other and other vices that could divide the country.

