Nigeria: We've Retired Kwankwaso From Politics - Ganduje

1 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Yusha'u A. Ibrahim

Kano — Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje yesterday said the outcome of the recent re-run elections in the state is a clear testimony that his predecessor, Dr Rabi'u Musa Kwankwaso, had been retired from politics.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) won two out of the three federal constituencies of Tudunwada/Doguwa and Kumbotso and all the state assembly constituencies where the election held.

Ganduje spoke at the Council Chambers when the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon Abdul'aziz Garba Gafasa, other principal officers of the House, and the state APC chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, presented to him the newly elected four state legislators.

The affected local governments are from Madobi, Bunkure, Minjibir and Rogo constituencies.

Ganduje said, "Some years back when he (Kwankwaso) was warming up to contest for president, he boasted that he would retire President Muhammadu Buhari and me from politics. But if you look at it now, who then is forced to retire?

"The member of the state assembly from Madobi, member House of Representatives from there, Chairman of the local government, councillors, senator where Madobi falls, the state governor and president are all APC. So, we have retired him from politics," he said.

He urged the elected members to always respect party leadership and be loyal to the party, adding, "We believe that the supremacy of the party should always be observed with all intent and purposes. You should make sure that you become loyal party members."

On the inability of the APC to secure the seat of Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency, the governor said, "We couldn't get that seat as a result of the crisis that rocked the party at the constituency. The APC candidate was in conflict with the leadership of the party in the state, in the local government, with the local government administration and even with the electorate. That caused us to lose the seat as a party."

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Gafasa, assured the governor that the APC had constituted a two-thirds majority in the House, saying, "We have enough members to back and support any government's policies for the overall development of the state."

The state APC chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, thanked the electorate for voting APC candidates during the re-run poll, assuring that the party would not let them down.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.