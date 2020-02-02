Kenya: After Waititu, We Need More Impeachments

opinion

This week, the Senate voted to ratify the removal of Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

While this is not the first time a governor has been sent for an impeachment trial in the Senate, the latest process was closely followed for various reasons.

The national government's increased commitment to dealing with corruption has given the common citizen confidence that a leader impeached by his own county assembly on grounds of corruption would find no protection from State House.

Further, the divisions in the political class in preparation for the next elections in over two years' time will make it difficult for politicians to collude and protect each other whenever they are accused of corrupt practices.

Each political formation is trying to present itself as the custodian of public interest, and this can only be a good thing for the voter.

Watching the Senate proceedings this past week, it was evident that governors had hitherto taken it for granted that none of them can be successfully impeached, no matter what.

TAKE RESPONSIBILITY

The accused showed up in the Senate without any defence except that his county assembly did not follow the prescribed procedure in impeaching him.

When his pleas were rejected by the senators, he resorted to pleading for 'fairness' (leniency, really).

Senators went ahead and approved the impeachment, setting off a flurry of activities that were only slowed down by the Judiciary insisting on proper arrangements for a swearing-in.

The courts also declined to issue the traditionally expected injunctions, perhaps demonstrating the fatigue all Kenyans have against thieving conniving politicians who shamelessly steal from the public purse and expect to get away with it.

Time has come for us to start seeing more impeachments and convictions of our political leaders who try to use public office for personal gain.

It is high time anyone taking on the onerous responsibilities that come with high political office began to understand that we are all watching for an opportunity to kick them out and replace them with alacrity.

JUDGES' ROLE

We must make it clear that there is no shortage of brilliant committed Kenyans ready to serve with the sole purpose of making our collective lives better.

The Kiambu governor's impeachment must serve as notice to other governors accused of corrupt practices that the hour of reckoning is nigh.

We hope the Judiciary will not be used as the venue for overturning the people's desire for clean government.

The Judiciary should be mindful of the will of the people even as it grants the former governor a fair hearing.

The administration has to move with speed to organise the proper assumption of office for the new governor in order to leave no doubt in the minds of citizens on who is in charge of their affairs.

No matter the motivation of those who voted to impeach the Kiambu governor, the convergence of actions against a person accused of the most corrupt practices is worth celebrating.

Lukoye Atwoli is Associate Professor of Psychiatry; Moi University School of Medicine