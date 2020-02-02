Nigeria: U.S. Department of State to Host the 2020 U.S.-Nigeria Binational Commission Meeting

31 January 2020
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
By Office of the Spokesperson

On February 3-4, the Department of State has the pleasure of receiving Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama and his interagency delegation from the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Washington, D.C., for the 2020 U.S.-Nigeria Binational Commission.

The theme of this year’s BNC is “Innovation and Ingenuity,” which reflects the entrepreneurial, inventive, and industrious spirit shared by the Nigerian and American people.

Established ten years ago, the Binational Commission is the premiere platform of engagement between Governments of the United States and Nigeria to expand cooperation and advance shared goals. Our delegations will discuss areas of strategic collaboration toward measurable progress, particularly in the areas of trade and investment, development, good governance, and security cooperation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: State Department

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
External Relations
U.S., Canada and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.