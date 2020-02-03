Rwanda: André Casa Mbungo - Kiyovu Clear Debt With Former Coach

3 February 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Former SC Kiyovu head coach André Casa Mbungo can afford to smile again after the club cleared his long-standing arrears.

The Mumena-based side owed Casa Mbungo Rwf6.5million in salary and allowances before he stepped down in November 2018 as the financial crisis deepened at the club.

The debts were sorted after early last month the local football governing body (Ferwafa) ordered the Green Baggies to do so by March 31 or risk transfer ban.

"We have cleared all the arrears with him (Casa Mbungo), and everything happened in a cordial manner," SC Kiyovu vice-president Theódoro Ntarindwa told Times Sport over the weekend.

"We were committed to settling Mbungo's case. And, now that we are done with it, the focus is now shifted on club development and building a title-winning team," he added.

When Mbungo joined Kiyovu in August 2017, he was promised Rwf1.5 million as his monthly salary but a few months later, both parties amicably renegotiated and agreed to Rwf1 million salary after Kiyovu claimed they could not afford the initial contract.

However, the club also failed to pay the renegotiated package and instead sacked the coach, something he had since contested in a petition to Ferwafa.

In a separate interview, Mbungo confirmed to this publication that "everything is cleared now."

