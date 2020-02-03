Rwanda: Riders Step Up Preparations Ahead of Tour Du Rwanda 2020

Feb. 23: Stage 1: Kigali - Rwamagana - Kigali (114.4 km)

Feb. 24: Stage 2: Kigali - Huye (120,5km)

Feb. 25: Stage 3: Huye - Rusizi (142km)

Feb 26: Stage 4: Rusizi - Rubavu (206.3km)

Feb. 27: Stage 5: Rubavu - Musanze (84.7km)

Feb. 28: Stage 6: Musanze - Muhanga (127.3 km)

Feb. 29: Stage 7: Kigali - Individual Time Trial (4.5km)

March 1: Stage 8: Kigali - Kigali (89.3km)

TEAM Rwanda riders have stepped preparations at the Africa Rising Cycling Centre (ARCC) ahead of the 2020 Tour du Rwanda, which tips off on February 23.

Twelve riders are under intensive drills at the training facility in Musanze District.

During training, the riders in camp will explore at least three parcours of the eight stages comprising the UCI 2.1 Africa Tour race this year. They will do Musanze - Muhanga (6th stage) towards Huye, then from Huye to Rusizi (3rd stage) before riding Rusizi to Rubavu, which Tour du Rwanda will use in Stage 4.

2020 marks the second edition Tour du Rwanda will be held under the 2.1 UCI category since its upgrade from 2.2 last year, but it will be the 12th edition since turning international in 2009.

Speaking to Times Sport on Saturday, February 1, Rwanda Cycling Federation (Ferwacy) president Abdallah Murenzi said that "The country expects victory from the boys. We will do all we can to prepare them for that mission. They are starting training well ahead of time."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rwanda will field three teams led by the national team 'Team Rwanda' and two clubs; Ignite Benediction team and Skol Adrien Cycling Academy (SACA).

Of the 889km total distance of the race, 17.025km will be a combination of 34 climbs.

This year's race will only have two former winners - Joseph Areruya and Samuel Mugisha - in the peloton as reigning champion Merhawi Kudus and his club Astana will not participate.

Israel Cycling Academy will be the most elite team in the peloton following their recent upgrade to World Tour status after merging with Swiss side Katusha.

Team in camp:

Joseph Areruya, Samuel Mugisha, Jean Claude Uwizeye, Moise Mugisha, Patrick Byukusenge, Eric Manizabayo, Renus Uhiriwe Byiza, Jean Claude Nzafashwanayo, Janvier Rugamba, Jean-Eric Habimana, and Didier Munyaneza.