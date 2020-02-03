Nigeria: Coronavirus - Nigeria Stands By China - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed the solidarity of Nigeria with China over the outbreak of coronavirus disease which has killed over 200 persons in the Asian country.

Mr Buhari spoke through a press statement on Sunday by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu. Below is the statement;

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

NIGERIA STANDS BY CHINA IN THIS DIFFICULT MOMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari extends his good wishes to President Xi Jinping and citizens of the People's Republic of China during this trying time. China's efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus have been exemplary, as well as the country's collaboration with international agencies and other countries on the matter.

President Buhari notes that China has been exceptionally supportive of Nigeria and Africa, and even more so in recent years; therefore, it is important to let China know that Nigeria and her citizens are also standing by them during this outbreak. With all the efforts being put in, we know that it is only a matter of time before this nightmare passes.

President Buhari uses this opportunity to thank Nigerians for their hospitality towards the Chinese nationals in our midst, and for not letting the coronavirus outbreak create any disturbance or disrupt the peaceful coexistence between us and them.

He prays that God will comfort the Chinese and others who have already lost family members and loved ones to the disease.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)