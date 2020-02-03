Kenya: Wanyama's Troubled Stay At Spurs Could Soon End With Contract Termination

2 February 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Kymani Kiarie

English Premier League (EPL) side Tottenham Hotspur could part ways with Kenyan International Victor Wanyama despite the mid-season transfer window closing recently without the player moving.

Wanyama has become a fringe player at the London-based club and he is yet to make an appearance this year.

The club was eager to sell him during the January window but potential suitors, among them Lazio and Celtic, were put off with Spurs' huge asking price, estimated at around Sh 1.3 billion.

Now multiple sources are reporting that the club and Wanyama's representatives are in discussions over the possible termination of his contract to allow him to move out as a free agent.

Wanyama has 18 months left on his contract and interested clubs are also said to be concerned with his high wage demands.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho, speaking to the media, admitted it was difficult for Wanyama to get playtime, that the club struggled to find suitors for the defensive midfielder but was impressed with his professionalism despite what was going on behind the scenes.

"In my eyes I see more the team going to the future with young Harry Winks, English, young, national team player. I see more the team going in that direction. We also did a great investment on Tanguy Ndombele which sooner or later has to arrive to certain levels of performance. So it is not easy for Victor. But staying with us, if he stays and normally he stays, working hard like he does every day, untouchable on his commitment and professionalism. If he stays with us he is always on my plans," Mourinho said.

"At this moment we don't have any offers, we don't have Victor knocking on our door asking to leave," he added.

The Harambee Stars captain had also been linked with a move to other several European clubs such as West Ham, Amiens, Celtic, Aston Villa, Norwich City and Galatasaray.

