Zimbabwe: VP Chiwenga Shocks Church Members As He Declines Glass of Water

VP Constantino Chiwenga (file photo).
2 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

Barely weeks after pouring champagne on the floor at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga Saturday again surprised congregants when he turned down an offer of a glass of water while giving remarks at the National Day of Prayer at the National Sports Stadium.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa was the guest speaker at Zimbabwe Indigenous Interdenominational Churches Council Conference (ZIICC) national day of prayer.

On Saturday, Chiwenga softly swung his hand to an aide who had brought a glass of water. The aide quickly collected the glass from the podium to the shock of people gathered.

The VP who allegedly survived a poisoning scare last year, spent the better part of last year in South Africa and China undergoing treatment in top notch hospitals. He is reported to be still under medical observation.

He arrived at the Saturday's event surrounded by more than 10 heavily armed security details.

On 19 January this year Chiwenga took guests by surprise when he poured his champagne onto the floor after leading a toast for the delivery of a Malaysian Boeing 77-220 to the troubled national carrier, Air Zimbabwe.

According to Chiwenga's estranged wife Marry, the VP has been taking unprescribed drugs after noticing that his chances of one day become Zimbabwe's President were diminishing by the day.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved.

