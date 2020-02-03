Kenya: Sofapaka Leave It Late to Hold Mathare

2 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Victor Otieno

Jedinak Nana scored late to secure a point for Sofapaka in their 1-1 draw against Mathare United in a Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos on Sunday.

Daniel Lual had fired the Slum Boys ahead in the 54th minute and they were headed for their seventh win of the season, before Nana punished them with four minutes left.

Both sides struggled to muster the slippery surface during the early exchanges in which both goalkeepers were called to action.

Kepha Aswani almost made amends for Sofapaka's early misses in the 11th minute, but his shot and rebound from the edge of the box were blocked by Mathare's defence. Daniel Otieno missed a similar chance on the other end two minutes later.

Batoto Ba Mungu grew into the game and looked to be in control. Unmarked Brian Kayanja was unlucky when his header in the 16th minute went wide.

While Mathare looked dangerous in counter attacks, they struggled to go past the Sofapaka's defence to test goalkeeper Richard Aimo.

The Slum Boys were forced to make a substitution in the 38th minute after Harun Junior suffered an injury, Swaleh Chacha taking his place.

James Kinyanjui should have fired Mathare ahead at the stroke of halftime, but his volley went wide.

Sofapaka coach John Baraza made his first change at the restart, replacing Aswani with Mohamed Kilume.

Mathare's bright start of the second half paid off in the 54th minute, when Lual connected to Kevin Kimani's in-swinger from a short corner with a glancing header to beat Aimo.

Kinyanjui then tested goalkeeper Aimo with another powerful shot in the 65th minute, as the visitors sought to stretched their lead.

Sofapaka substitute Thomas Wainaina was not lucky in the 77th minute as his first time finish after collecting a pass from the right missed the target.

But with four minutes left, Nana profited from Elli Asieche's square pass to slot home and hand the hosts a share of the spoils.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.