Kenya: Sofapaka Leave It Late to Hold Mathare

Jedinak Nana scored late to secure a point for Sofapaka in their 1-1 draw against Mathare United in a Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos on Sunday.

Daniel Lual had fired the Slum Boys ahead in the 54th minute and they were headed for their seventh win of the season, before Nana punished them with four minutes left.

Both sides struggled to muster the slippery surface during the early exchanges in which both goalkeepers were called to action.

Kepha Aswani almost made amends for Sofapaka's early misses in the 11th minute, but his shot and rebound from the edge of the box were blocked by Mathare's defence. Daniel Otieno missed a similar chance on the other end two minutes later.

Batoto Ba Mungu grew into the game and looked to be in control. Unmarked Brian Kayanja was unlucky when his header in the 16th minute went wide.

While Mathare looked dangerous in counter attacks, they struggled to go past the Sofapaka's defence to test goalkeeper Richard Aimo.

The Slum Boys were forced to make a substitution in the 38th minute after Harun Junior suffered an injury, Swaleh Chacha taking his place.

James Kinyanjui should have fired Mathare ahead at the stroke of halftime, but his volley went wide.

Sofapaka coach John Baraza made his first change at the restart, replacing Aswani with Mohamed Kilume.

Mathare's bright start of the second half paid off in the 54th minute, when Lual connected to Kevin Kimani's in-swinger from a short corner with a glancing header to beat Aimo.

Kinyanjui then tested goalkeeper Aimo with another powerful shot in the 65th minute, as the visitors sought to stretched their lead.

Sofapaka substitute Thomas Wainaina was not lucky in the 77th minute as his first time finish after collecting a pass from the right missed the target.

But with four minutes left, Nana profited from Elli Asieche's square pass to slot home and hand the hosts a share of the spoils.