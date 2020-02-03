Kenya: Triumphant Kenyan Karate Team Returns to Heroic Reception

Kenya's Munawwar Karate Club Sunday returned to a heroic reception at the Moi International Airport, Mombasa after winning the 16th edition of the JKS Cup UAE 2020 Karate Championship in Dubai.

The team was received by their Munawwar KC colleagues, parents and Majengo-Mwembe Tayari ward representative, Ahmed Khamis Nyundo who commended the youngsters for their exemplary performance.

"We're proud of your achievement in the Dubai tournament and we hope you'll continue to train hard and win future tournaments," said Nyundo.

Club players and officials sung songs of praises for the entire team who all won medals in the one-day championship in Sharjah on Friday.

Coach Musa Ali commended his players for the superb display. "All our players were praised by every team which took part in the championship," said Ali.

Team captain, Labib Said who was a player-coach during the competition, said they will continue training in preparation for future local and international tournaments. He thanked the parents for agreeing to meet the cost of their trip to Sharjah.

Munawwar KC emerged the best team of the 16th edition of the championship after bagging a total of 16 medals. They won 10 gold, four silver and two bronze medals.

Captain Said won gold medals in both the senior 30 years men kata and kumite events with Hemed Tawfiq Fernandes winning gold in men 20 years kumite category and took silver in kata event. In boys 15 years kata and kumite events, the gold medals winner was Omar Feisal Salim.

In the 10 years junior category 5, Abdulrahman Abdallah Hemed won gold medals in both the kata and kumite events while Amir Faraj Amir won gold in kata and kumite boys junior category 5.

Awadh Amir Awadh also won gold medals in kumite and kata boys 10 years junior category 4 events while Awadh Anwar Awadh clinched gold in boys 10 years junior kata category 3 and took bronze in the kumite event.

Shuaib Ahmed Salim won gold medal in the boys 9 years junior category 2 kumite event and added silver medal in the kata event. Musab Munawer won silver and bronze medals kata and kumite boys 8 years junior category.