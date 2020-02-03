Kenya: AFC Leopards Claw Ulinzi Stars

2 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Francis Mureithi

AFC Leopards were made to wait until the 90th minute before gunning down Ulinzi Stars 1-0 in a thrilling Kenyan Premier League match at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru on Sunday.

Elvis Rupia struck at the death to give Ingwe all three points as the hosts were left licking their wounds.

"The goal is a morale booster and a challenge for me to keep on scoring in the subsequent matches as this was my first assignment at AFC Leopards," said a joyous Rupia.

Ulinzi coach Benjamin Nyangweso admitted it was indeed Ingwe's day and blamed poor marking by his defenders at the death.

"It was a tough match and we succumbed in the last minute, but as soldiers we shall live to fight another day and win our next match against Nzoia Sugar," said coach Nyangweso.

Leopards coach Anthony Kimani was an elated man after the match and described the victory as sweet.

"It was a tough match. Ulinzi has been winning their matches and to halt their winning streak is the sweetest thing for me as a coach and club fans as the winning goal came in the dying moments of the game after we had squandered a dozen scoring chances," said coach Kimani.

The vastly improved Ingwe deserved to win the match by a bigger margin as they raided their opponents from all corners of the pitch with superb display of ball control, but failed to hit the target in the opening first half.

At one stage it seemed as if the visitors were playing against Ulinzi goalkeeper James Saruni, who was outstanding between the sticks, foiling dangerous shots from the marauding Leopards striking force led by new signing and man-of-the-match Rupia.

In the 15th minute, Leopards captain Robinson Kamura penetrated the shaky Ulinzi defence and lifted the ball over the cross bar.

Moments later, the enterprising Vincent Oburu, who gave the soldiers' defence some anxious moments, missed yet another sitter in the 23rd minute, before Austin Odhiambo joined the growing list of missed chances in the 34th minute.

In the first half, Benjamin Nyangweso's charges made one direct attempt at the Leopards goal with Daniel Waweru unleashing a powerful free kick outside the box that missed the target.

On resumption, Ingwe continued with the tale of missed chances as they took the game to the soldier's rear guard.

In the 47th minute, Clyde Sewaji's blockbuster was cleverly blocked by goalkeeper Saruni.

Oscar Wamalwa, who had a bad day in the office, saw his glancing header sail over the cross bar in the 55th minute as the soldiers made frantic efforts to stop the speedy Leopards attacking machine.

With less than a minute before the final whistle, Ingwe launched a fierce attack which saw second half substitute Eugene Mukangula penetrate though the wobbling Ulinzi defence and fired a powerful shot, which was blocked by Saruni.

However, the dashing Rupia fastened on the rebound to stab the ball into the empty net in the 90th minute to give Ingwe a deserved victory.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.