Kenya: AFC Leopards Claw Ulinzi Stars

AFC Leopards were made to wait until the 90th minute before gunning down Ulinzi Stars 1-0 in a thrilling Kenyan Premier League match at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru on Sunday.

Elvis Rupia struck at the death to give Ingwe all three points as the hosts were left licking their wounds.

"The goal is a morale booster and a challenge for me to keep on scoring in the subsequent matches as this was my first assignment at AFC Leopards," said a joyous Rupia.

Ulinzi coach Benjamin Nyangweso admitted it was indeed Ingwe's day and blamed poor marking by his defenders at the death.

"It was a tough match and we succumbed in the last minute, but as soldiers we shall live to fight another day and win our next match against Nzoia Sugar," said coach Nyangweso.

Leopards coach Anthony Kimani was an elated man after the match and described the victory as sweet.

"It was a tough match. Ulinzi has been winning their matches and to halt their winning streak is the sweetest thing for me as a coach and club fans as the winning goal came in the dying moments of the game after we had squandered a dozen scoring chances," said coach Kimani.

The vastly improved Ingwe deserved to win the match by a bigger margin as they raided their opponents from all corners of the pitch with superb display of ball control, but failed to hit the target in the opening first half.

At one stage it seemed as if the visitors were playing against Ulinzi goalkeeper James Saruni, who was outstanding between the sticks, foiling dangerous shots from the marauding Leopards striking force led by new signing and man-of-the-match Rupia.

In the 15th minute, Leopards captain Robinson Kamura penetrated the shaky Ulinzi defence and lifted the ball over the cross bar.

Moments later, the enterprising Vincent Oburu, who gave the soldiers' defence some anxious moments, missed yet another sitter in the 23rd minute, before Austin Odhiambo joined the growing list of missed chances in the 34th minute.

In the first half, Benjamin Nyangweso's charges made one direct attempt at the Leopards goal with Daniel Waweru unleashing a powerful free kick outside the box that missed the target.

On resumption, Ingwe continued with the tale of missed chances as they took the game to the soldier's rear guard.

In the 47th minute, Clyde Sewaji's blockbuster was cleverly blocked by goalkeeper Saruni.

Oscar Wamalwa, who had a bad day in the office, saw his glancing header sail over the cross bar in the 55th minute as the soldiers made frantic efforts to stop the speedy Leopards attacking machine.

With less than a minute before the final whistle, Ingwe launched a fierce attack which saw second half substitute Eugene Mukangula penetrate though the wobbling Ulinzi defence and fired a powerful shot, which was blocked by Saruni.

However, the dashing Rupia fastened on the rebound to stab the ball into the empty net in the 90th minute to give Ingwe a deserved victory.