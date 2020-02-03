Kenya: 3 in Nairobi, Mombasa Test Negative for Coronavirus

Primary tests conducted after three people from China were quarantined in Nairobi and Mombasa counties are negative for the deadly coronavirus, the Health ministry has said.

In a statement on Sunday evening, the ministry said more tests will be conducted in South Africa.

Two people with a high fever were on Sunday quarantined at the Kenyatta National Hospital after landing at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) from China.

The second case was reported in Mombasa County, where a female medical student from Southern Medical University in Guangzhou has been admitted to Coast General Hospital.

The ministry said the three people were isolated and samples collected for testing.

"They are all in good general medical condition," the ministry said.

NO CASES

The ministry urged calm, saying Kenya had not recorded any cases of the SARS-like virus that originated in Wuhan, China, and has left 304 people dead so far.

"Stringent measures have been put in place to prevent its importation into the country" the statement said, adding anyone traveling from affected countries, especially China, should cooperate with health officials.

The coronavirus has infected nearly 14,500 people across China and spread to 24 countries.

Among the affected parts are Hong Kong, Australia, Cambodia, India, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore and South Korea.

The others are Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Canada, the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Sweden, Spain, the United Arab Emirates.

WHAT TO DO

To prevent spread of the virus, the ministry urged the public to do the following:

Maintain basic hand and respiratory hygiene, and safe food practices.

Avoid close contact with people suffering from acute respiratory infections.

Visit the nearest health facility for assessment and prompt management in case of recent travel to China as well as symptoms of respiratory illness such as fever, coughing, difficulty breathing, and sneezing.

Additional reporting by AFP