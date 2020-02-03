Kenya: Another Kenyan Student From China Quarantined Over Coronavirus Fears

2 February 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Another Kenyan student from China was quarantined Sunday, following fears of coronavirus, the deadly viral disease that has killed more than 300 people in China and infected more than 10,000 others.

The female student was isolated at the Coast General Hospital in Mombasa after complaining of chest pain and difficulty in breathing on arrival from China, medics said.

"She arrived on January 30th from China through Nairobi and she is a medical student in Guanzhou, Southern Medical University," said Dr Khadija Shikely, County Chief Officer, Health in Mombasa.

"Shukri is strictly isolated and not even family members are allowed to visit her except the Doctor and nurses assigned to her," she said in a statement to the media, "She is stable but we can not take chances until we get results from Nairobi tomorrow (Monday).

Results from another Kenyan who arrived from China last week turned negative.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
External Relations
Health
Asia, Australia, and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.