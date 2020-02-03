Rwandans in Kenya Celebrate Heroes' Day

Hundreds of Rwandans living in different parts of Kenya on Saturday, February 1 converged at the residence of the Rwandan High Commissioner to Kenya, Dr. Richard Masozera, to celebrate the 26th Heroes' Day.

In his remarks, Masozera expressed gratitude for the big turn up of the Rwandan community and used the occasion to wish everyone present a happy New Year.

The High Commissioner paid homage to the Rwandan Heroes, saying that "Heroes' Day helps us to remember Rwandans who carried out extraordinary heroic acts that made Rwanda a strong country characterized by values such as unity, hard work, patriotism, and integrity".

Masozera urged the Rwandan community in Kenya, represented at the ceremony by students, professionals and ordinary people, the need to impart heroic values among the youth as a lot is expected of them in contributing to the development of Rwanda.

In closing his remarks, Rwanda's Envoy to Kenya challenged the Rwandan community to recommit to respect and honor the Heroes by continuing to work together and doubling efforts towards contributing to the development of their motherland.

"Now is the opportunity to play your part as we roll out Vision2050 for the next 30 years", he said.

Masozera also praised the community's efforts to follow and engage in the Government programs in Rwanda as well as work closely with the High Commission.

Major General Dr. Charles Rudakubana, Joint Chief of Staff of the Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF) paid tribute to the fallen heroes in the service of the country.

While discussing the theme of this year's Heroes' Day observance, "Our Heroism, Our Dignity", Rudakubana provided a detailed background of why the Rwandan Government chose to honor the Heroes, whose ultimate sacrifices across the span of time shaped important Rwandan values. He also recounted how Rwanda was liberated in 1994 by Rwanda Patriotic Front forces that stopped the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

"Let us continue to teach our history and cultural values to our children. Let them know that the peace and development they enjoy today came at a great price. These fundamental aspects of our lives must be cherished and protected," he said.

The Heroes' Day observance was preceded by sports activities. In previous years, Rwandans in Kenya marked the event by participating in Umuganda.