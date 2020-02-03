Kenya 7s Fall to Fiji, Wales in Sydney

1 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Kenya Sevens launched their Sydney Sevens campaign on a wrong footing losing to Fiji and Wales at the Bankwest Stadium, Australia on Saturday.

Fiji hit Kenya 28-14 in the opening match before the Welsh staged a stunning comeback to beat Shujaa 26-21.

Against Fifji, the Kenyans were off the blocks swiftly when Collin Injera converted his own try. But the Fijians cancelled it with two tries from Aminiasi Tuimaba and Valimoni Botitu as Napolioni Bolaca added the extras to take a 14-7 lead at the break.

Josua Vukurunabili stretched the Fijians lead with a try as Tuimaba completed his double. Waisea Nacuqu was sure with his boot to firmly put Kenya at the backfoot 28-7.

Johnstone Olindi's try that Daniel Taabu converted failed to rescue Paul Feeney's side in the Pool "A" opening duel.

Cape Town Sevens winners New Zealand dismantled Wales 54-5 in the other Pool "A" duel.

The last Pool's matches will take place on Sunday morning.

Fiji will wrap up against Wales at 5:19am with Kenya taking on All Blacks at 5:41am.

The teams that will top the Pool will head straight to the Cup semi-finals with the rest playing classification matches.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.