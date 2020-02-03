Kenya: MD of Farm Linked to Ruto Arrested for Diverting Water

The managing director of a farm associated with Deputy President William Ruto was arrested after a public outcry over alleged disconnection of water in Taveta, Taita-Taveta County.

Sources told the Saturday Nation that the managing director was apprehended on Thursday after police and county government officials stormed Mata farm to inspect and assess its water connection.

When contacted, Taveta Sub-County commander Lawrence Marwa declined to confirm the arrest.

However, according to the sources, the managing director was released on Sh25,000 police bond and is expected to appear at the Taveta Law Courts on Tuesday next week.

The arrest comes after the same court granted the county government and the police access to inspect the 1,000-acre farm.

ILLEGAL CONNECTION

The top manager had earlier denied officials from Taita Taveta Water and Sewerage Company (Tavevo) access to the vast farm after residents of Mata village complained of lack of water.

Residents claimed the farm had diverted a main water pipe for private use.

According to the order issued at the Taveta law courts, the county officials were given permission to remove any illegal connections at the farm and the police directed to maintain law and order during the exercise.

Sources said Tavevo officials uprooted pipes and water meters during the raid.

The farm has been at the centre of controversy between its management and the local community.

LIVESTOCK SUFFER

Locals claimed the management had also diverted water from a canal they used for their livestock and irrigation.

A resident, who declined to be named, said the management had asked them to pay Sh100,000 for the canal to be reopened.

"He (MD) told us that he had used Sh200,000 to desilt the canal so we should give him half the amount," he said, adding that the move had denied their over 7,000 animals water.

"We now take our livestock to Lake Jipe because we don't get water at Orkungu as before," he said.