Kenya: Osagi, Omwantho Voted Kenya's Finest Hockey Players

1 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Lokeder Natiom

Wazalendo's Sutcliffe Osagi is the 2019 Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League Player of the Year.

Amira Sailors' Leah Omwantho was also voted the women Premier League's top player in the inaugural HockeyKE Awards ceremony at the Hillcrest International School on Saturday.

Mount Kenya University's Christian Nabie, voted the national league player of the year, has said that their performance last season is a motivation for them to work harder this year.

"Getting this award is proof that hockey fans are watching and we can't disappoint them anymore. I am happy that HockeyKE has organised such an event which will motivate us to continue promoting the sport," said Nabie.

Former Butali Sugar Warriors coach Denis Owoka said the event provided a great platform for growing the sport and he urged more fans to show up for the league matches. Owoka quit Butali at the end of last season after leading the sugar millers to a successful title defence without losing a match.

"It was hard for me to leave Butali but I did my part and it was also time for me to seek a fresh challenge with the youngsters through the Tunza Sport initiative," said the two-time premier league winning coach.

"We dedicate the award to the late former Butali coach Cliff Okello," said Owoka.

The event was organised by HockeyKE.

Premier League Player of the Year (women)

Leah Omwantho (Amira Sailors)- winner

Beatrice Mbugua (USIU)

Pauline Naise (Amira Sailors)

Premier League Player of the Year (men)

Sutcliffe Osagi (Wazalendo)- winner

Festus Onyango (Strathmore)

Chris Wokila (Green sharks)

Coach of the Year

Dennis Owoka (Butali)- winner

Ian Orunga (Daystar Falcons)

Thomas Muchemi (Amira Sailors)

National League player of the year (men)

Christian Nabie (MKU) - winner

Paul Barasa (JKUAT)

Edwin Eshapaya (Thika Rovers)

Super League Player of the Year (women)

Pauline Ochieng (UoN)- winner

Agnes Maina (UoN)

Seline Ouma (Wolverines)

Super League Player of the Year (men)

Mariano Amadao (MSC)- winner

Arnold Marango (KCA)

Arnold Abedie (KSMY)

