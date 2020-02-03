Kenya: Hippo Attacks and Kills Fisherman in Naivasha

1 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Macharia Mwangi

A man on fishing expedition in Lake Naivasha was on Thursday evening mauled to death by a rogue hippo near Kamere beach.

The incident occurred barely a week after another foreign tourist sustained serious injuries inside a leading hotel in Naivasha after another hippo attack.

According to the Boat Owners Association Chairman David Kilo, the lone fisherman was casting his fishing net in the waters at around 5.30 PM when he was attacked.

The fisherman, he stated, sustained serious injuries after he was bitten several times and efforts to save him proved futile.

"He succumbed to the injuries before being rushed hospital," said the BOA chairman.

He cautioned fisherman against venturing in habitats of the ferocious animals that have killed and maimed a number of fishermen and tourists.

Despite the obvious dangers, unlicensed fishermen continue to endanger their lives by fishing in the edges of Lake Naivasha, areas that are preferred by the semi aquatic animals.

Majority of the hippo attacks victims are youth out to eke a living from fishing.

