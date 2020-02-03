Malawi: Kasitu Coal Mine Pledges Development Support in Karonga

2 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Andrew Mkonda - Mana

Kasitu Coal Mine in Karonga District has pledged to complement government efforts in improving the living standard of people in the area by providing them with social basic amenities.

Mwambande in blue working suit touring the coal mine

Kasitu Coal Mine Administrative Officer, Last Strawo made the remarks Friday when Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining Mungasulwa Mwambande toured the site.

He said a Memorandum of the Understanding (MoU) between the company and the members of the community was already signed and that anytime they would start implementing what they agreed.

"We have a very sound working relationship with members of the community here and as a company we will make sure to implement what we agreed in our memorandum of understanding," Strawo said

The Officer said the communities are looking for three boreholes, a clinic and a mobile tower network which he said will open up the area in terms of communications.

Recently, different miners in Chitipa and Karonga have been taken to task for not doing their corporate social responsibility for communities.

Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining, Mwambande urged the management of Kasitu Coal Mine and others in the country to assist government in providing social basic amenities to the communities they are working in.

'We know you make a lot of money from mining and it is wise and proper to give back to the community where your resources are coming from.

"As government we are expecting all the areas where mining is taking place in the country to develop and improved livelihood of the people in those areas," he said

Mwambande warned proprietors of different mining companies across the country to stop abusing Malawians working in their sites by giving them little salaries and making them work without protective gears.

Kasitu Coal Mining has 50 employees and 37 of them are from within the area and the district.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Business
Southern Africa
Mining
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.