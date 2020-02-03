Malawi: MEC Defiant With By-Elections Preps On Concourt Judgement Day

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has announced that voter registration and voter verification will proceed on Monday, February 3, 2020 despite being the day the Constitution Court (ConCourt) is expected to deliver ruling in the presidential elections cases.

Mwafulirwa: We have our programmes intact

MEC spokesperson, Sangwani Mwafulirwa confirmed this in an interview with Nyasa Times that the Commission will not put on hold or shift the date for preparations.

The Commission is expected to hold by-elections in Liwawadzi Ward on March 5, 2020. The ward fell vacant due to the death of its councilor Thomson Thomas Bwanali on 25th October, 2019.

"We have our programmes intact. We are quite confident that whatever the outcome of the concourt ruling, voter registration will proceed uninterrupted in Balaka.

"The exercise is taking place for two days, on 3 and 4 February. At the same those who registered during the May 21, 2019 Tripartite elections should go and verify their names in the voter roll" he explained.

The schedule for announcement of the ruling on 3 February, 2020 has sent shivers among many people an institutions with some like schools declaring holidays.

Mwafulirwa said no transfers will be allowed in this by-elections and anyone who registered somewhere before should not attempt to register again in Liwawadzi ward.

"We migrated to a biometric voter register and its every easy to catch people that registered elsewhere and are registering for second time. We re-run a de-duplication exercise that removes all multiple entries," he explained.

