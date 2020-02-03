Malawi: Govt Says Malawian From China to Be Quarantined for 14 Days Over Coronavirus

2 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Government says it will quarantine a Malawian who is arriving from China for 14 days to screen and monitor him if he has the deadly corona virus or not.

Namarika: Not taking chances

Ministry of Health principal secretary Dan Namarika said the Malawian, whose identity has been deliberately concealed, was studying in Wuhan, the epicentre of the disease.

"He will be coming within 24 hours through one of our airports. So according to protocol, we will have to screen and monitor him to see if he has the disease or not, so yes, we will quarantine him," said Namarika.

He said as of now, he is not a suspect of the disease although the government is taking preventive and precautionary measures against the disease.

Close to 300 people have died due to the disease which has attacked close to 10,000 people in China.

Some Malawians have called on the government to close its borders for people arriving from China.

