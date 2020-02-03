Nigeria: Why Nigeria's Civil Service Not On Global Ranking - Report

3 February 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Olawale Ajimotokan

Abuja — A report by Blavatnik School of Government, Oxford University has advanced the reasons why Nigeria was not included among the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries, which civil service were ranked on the International Civil Service Effectiveness (InCiSE).

Nigeria and Brazil were excluded from the ranking.

The technical report titled: Assessment of the Applicability of the InCiSE Methodology to Nigeria," was prepared in 2019 by Zenobia Ismail and supported by the UK Civil Service and funded by the Open Society Foundation.

The report determined it was not possible to include Nigeria's civil service because of insufficient data sources available matching the fine-grained data on civil service effectiveness available for OECD countries.

This persistent lack of reliable data was also alluded to by the Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoS), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, at a workshop evaluating the technical paper on the applicability of InCiSE methodology to Nigeria.

"Nigeria and some developing countries are yet to be included in the index due to inadequacy of relevant data needed for the assessment. This informed the development of a technical paper in 2019 which examined the viability of including the Nigerian federal civil service in the InCiSE Index using the same or similar indicators, themes, and data sources as those used in compiling the 2017 Index," Yemi-Esan admitted.

The report, however, claimed that data was only available for 26 of the 60 themes representing 43 per cent in the index.

It said although it found good alternative sources for the fiscal and financial management indicator, comparable data sources for policy making, regulation, social security administration and capacity indicators were lacking.

It lamented that most of the additional data sources for assessment of bureaucracy in Nigeria did not fit into the existing InCiSE framework.

The study tentatively suggested that InCiSE would consider developing a second, more rudimentary civil service index from Nigeria using less fine-grained data on the civil service and data on service delivery.

Yemi-Esan assured that the global body would include Nigeria in the index, once it overcame the difficulties being faced in its data management system.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.