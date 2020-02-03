Nigeria: APC Insists Boko Haram Suffering Heavy Casualties

3 February 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Adedayo Akinwale

Abuja — Despite the recent calls for the sack of the Military Service Chiefs following the recent surge in Boko Haram attacks and other criminal activities across the country, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has insisted that the Islamic sect and bandits are suffering heavy casualties on a daily basis in the hand of the military.

The National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement issued yesterday stated categorically that no inch of Nigeria's territory is under the control of Boko Haram.

He noted that the recent public commentaries on the activities of Boko Haram and bandits as well as other forms of criminality in the country are assuming a dangerous ethno-religious slant, "unfortunately influenced by insensitive and selfish partisan narratives by shortsighted groups and individuals."

The APC spokesman said this is a red flag that must be checked for the collective well-being of Nigerians.

Issa-Onilu noted that understandably, the aftermath of an attack would trigger inflamed responses particularly from those affected.

He stressed the need to rise above simplistic narratives and politically-tainted criticisms which are often times misplaced and counterproductive.

The APC chieftain said true to form, violent extremists and terrorists all over the world would adopt desperate tactics by selecting soft targets for their barbaric and opportunistic attacks.

According to Issa-Onilu, "In Nigeria, these godless people are attempting to stoke religious sensitivities by pitching Christians and Muslims against one another through their recent pattern of cowardly attacks. This demonstrates how debased and degraded Boko Haram and those who sponsor it have become.

"We must not fall for this divisive ploy. In our respective spaces, we should understand that these violent extremists are our common enemies, and are blind to religious and political affiliation and socio-economic status.

"Currently, no inch of Nigeria's territory is under the control of Boko Haram, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal camps are being cleared with the criminals suffering heavy casualties on a daily basis."

The ruling party, therefore, called on religious, political and traditional leaders as well as others in positions of influence and authority to now show leadership and temperance in their utterances and actions, adding that "doing otherwise would be acting the scripts and playing into the hands of these fanatics seeking to divide the country and pitch us against one another.

Issa-Onilu said the armed forces are now better equipped with their welfare prioritised, as previous insurgency-ravaged communities are being rehabilitated and resettled.

He said gone are those days when attacks particularly on the country's capital city of Abuja and other parts of the country were routine.

APC, however, commiserated with families and religious organisations, particularly the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Catholic Church, whose members have been recently targeted and killed by the terrorists as well as the places of worship attacked.

