Nigeria: Suspected Suicide Bomber Arrested At Winners' Chapel in Kaduna

Kaduna — There was panic yesterday among the worshipers at the Living Faith Church, Sabon Tasha area of Kaduna metropolis following the arrest of a man suspected to be a suicide bomber.

The suspected bomber was said to have gained access into the church's auditorium.

He was said to have been in a possession of a device suspected to be improvised explosive device (IED) in his bag

The Chief security Officer of the church, Mr. Ekpenyong Edet said the suspect was monitored on close-circuit television (CCTV) and subsequently accosted and his bag searched.

According to Edet, the suspect, after beating security check at the entrance got into the auditorium.

"He successfully gained access and was seated before he was suspected and the bag searched, only to find the explosive device," he said.

Edet, however, added that the suspect had been handed over to the police and moved to the Sabon Tasha Division of the Nigeria Police Force.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of one Nathaniel Samuel caught with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) during church service at Living Faith Church, Sabon Tasha.

The Spokesman of the command, Mr. Yakubu Sabon, in a statement issued last night, said the suspect is currently being interrogated at the command's Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

He confirmed that the suspect was arrested by the Police inside Living Faith Church at Sabon Tasha with some suspected Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) contained in a bag.

"The suspect is currently being interrogated at the command's Criminal Investigation Department was said to have left the bag on the church's seat and went into a rest room for over an hour. Efforts are on to apprehend his accomplices".

The statement assured the "people of Kaduna State of adequate security through the proactive measures recently adopted by the Command recently."

Sabo said all police officers in the command had been directed by the police commissioner to intensify surveillance and to liaise with stakeholders within their respective jurisdictions to ensure collective vigilance.

The command also advised management of schools, places of worship, motor parks, markets, recreational centres and other public places to revive the usual checks on vehicles and luggages especially at entrance points.