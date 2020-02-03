Nigeria: Seven Injured As Fire Guts INEC Office, Residential Building in Anambra

Awka — Fire yesterday gutted the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

A source said the fire started at about 12.30 p.m. from a burning bush near the building housing the commission, gutting parts of the office, while fire fighters battled to save what was left of it.

Public Relations Officer, Anambra State Police Command, SP Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident, saying "at about 12.30 p.m. of today 2/2/2020 there was fire incident at INEC office Ogidi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State."

"Police patrol team led by DPO Ogidi Division rushed to the scene and Fire Service Department was contacted. Scene was cordoned off and effort is ongoing to put off the fire and prevent it from escalating to other adjourning buildings. The fire allegedly emanated from bush burning, however, extent of damages done yet to be determined."

Meanwhile, seven people have escaped death with varying degrees of injuries in another fire incident in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The fire, which began at 10.30 a.m. emanated from a faulty gas cylinder which exploded in a residential building, engulfing the entire building.

Haruna said: "The fire allegedly emanated from a gas cooker recently procured which exploded in the course of using it for the first time.

"As a result, a total of seven persons namely: Nonso Okafor 'm', Nkechi Chinyere Okafor 'f,' Chisoba Okafor 'm', Ebuka Okafor 'm', Nwabuchi Chukwutor 'm', Chialuka Nwabuchi 'm' and Ifeoma Nwabuchi 'f' sustained varying degrees of injuries while properties worth millions of naira destroyed.

"Following the distress call, police patrol team led by DPO inland town division rushed to the scene and the fire was put off by local volunteers.

"Meanwhile, the area was cordoned off to prevent hoodlums from taking advantage of the situation to loot and casualties taken to Boromeo/Minas hospitals Onitsha for medical attention. No loss of life and victims are responding to treatment."