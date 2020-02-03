Nigeria's U19 Cricket Team Returns After Historic World Cup Debut

The Nigeria Under-19 cricket team has returned to the country after featuring in the country's maiden Cricket World Cup appearance in South Africa. The team touched down in Lagos on Sunday.

President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation, Professor Yahaya Ukwenya said the team has lived up to the federation's plan.

"Our goal at the World Cup was to use the platform to consolidate our many sided development plan and it did work. We had useful collaboration with Cricket South Africa; arguably Africa's best in the game and we hope to build on it going forward.

"All the players were exposed to different levels of trainings and topmost level of competition. These are all assets to the nation and what we definitely would leverage on as we build other teams" he said.

Going to the World Cup the team led by the Sylvester Okpe rose from African Division two to pick the sole World Cup ticket in the African Division One for the country's maiden Cricket World appearance.

At the World Cup, against the best cricketing nations, Nigeria fell to the more experienced teams including Australia, West Indies, England, United Arab Emirates, and Sri Lanka prior of their singular win against Japan.

"We are very happy of what we have achieved," observed the Vice President of the Federation, Uyi Akpata.

"Our goal is developmental and this team would form the crux of the national team and all the investment and experiences they have been exposed to is the nation's gain." He said.

The federation would be hosting the team at the Tafawa Balewa Square cricket Oval in Lagos where stakeholders and the media would be meeting with the players and officials.