Nigeria: Workers' Welfare, Govt's Topmost Priority - Head of Service

3 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Bassey Willie

Yenagoa — The acting Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi- Esan, has said that the welfare of workers and industrial harmony remain the Federal Government's topmost priority, which has translated into the accelerated implementation of the new minimum wage.

Yemi-Esan disclosed this during the 2019 meeting of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council in Yenagoa, noting also that the constant negotiations also lead to the prompt resolution of issues between government and labour.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Public Service Office in the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Evelyn Ngige, the federal civil service boss assured on sustaining the welfare package for the workforce to boost their morale in the service.

She said: "We uphold the importance of the negotiating council in high esteem in using its negotiating instrument to resolve various issues on welfare and working conditions of public servants.

"From the record available to me when I assumed office and my interactions with frontline officers and other relevant stakeholders on employees industrial relation matters, it is established that most industrial unrests in the public service could largely be attributable to lack of effective communication between employers and employees.

Therefore, there is need for both government and trade unions to continuously collaborate and embrace the principle of collective bargaining and mutual respect in order to achieve and sustain industrial peace and harmony in the service," Dr Ngige said.

Governor Seriake Dickson, while declaring the meeting open, promised to continuously implement policies and programmes to enhance workers welfare.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Barr Kemela Okara, the governor said his administration has sanitised the state public service and made it one of the most vibrant in the country.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.