Nigeria: Prevent Another Civil War At All Costs - CAN to Govt

3 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Jimoh

The Christian Association of Nigeria yesterday urged the Federal Government to prevent whatever could lead the nation to another civil war at all costs.

According to the association, the present Nigeria is not a country of any well-meaning citizen's dream.

CAN President Samson Ayokunle said this in a statement by the association's spokesman, Adebayo Oladeji.

He said killings must be stopped immediately as passing the buck "is no longer acceptable."

He said terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminals should not be treated with kid gloves, assuring that the Church would not cease praying for the government and its leaders.

He said the CAN declared the three days of prayer and fasting from January 31 to February 2 to save Nigeria in general and Christians in particular from consistent and serial killings by terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and ritualists.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Religion
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.