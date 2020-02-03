Nigeria: Prevent Another Civil War At All Costs - CAN to Govt

The Christian Association of Nigeria yesterday urged the Federal Government to prevent whatever could lead the nation to another civil war at all costs.

According to the association, the present Nigeria is not a country of any well-meaning citizen's dream.

CAN President Samson Ayokunle said this in a statement by the association's spokesman, Adebayo Oladeji.

He said killings must be stopped immediately as passing the buck "is no longer acceptable."

He said terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminals should not be treated with kid gloves, assuring that the Church would not cease praying for the government and its leaders.

He said the CAN declared the three days of prayer and fasting from January 31 to February 2 to save Nigeria in general and Christians in particular from consistent and serial killings by terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and ritualists.