Kenya: KQ Joins Major Global Airlines in Suspending China Flights

Nairobi — Kenya Airways has suspended flights to and from Guangzhou, China, with immediate effect over coronavirus, which has been declared a global epidermic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

In a statement, the airline says it arrived at the decision after extensive consultation with the Ministries of Health and Foreign Affairs.

"We apologize to all our customers for the inconvenience and reaffirm that the safety of our customers and staff remains our highest priority," the statement said.

The airline operates two daily non-stop flights on the Nairobi-Guangzhou route, thrice a week.

"We, however, clarify that our service between Nairobi and Bangkok remains operational."

Earlier this week, the airline had said it would not suspend its flights, saying it was monitoring the situation on a regular basis.

The national carrier is the latest airline to issue a cancellation.

On Wednesday, British Airways led other major airlines in cancelling flights to the China amid global fears mounting over the epidemic that has killed 231 people and nearly 10,000 infections worldwide.

"We have suspended all flights to and from mainland China with immediate effect following advice from the (UK) Foreign Office against all but essential travel," BA said in a brief statement.

BA announcement on suspending the flights came after Russia's Urals Airlines on Wednesday said it had suspended some services to Europe popular with Chinese tourists, including Paris and Rome, because of the outbreak.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Business Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

US carriers among them United, Delta and even American announced flight cancellations but only February 9 through March 27.

On Wednesday, Germany's flagship carrier Lufthansa - and one of Europe's largest airline companies - also cancelled all flights to mainland China until February 9.

The Lufthansa group normally operates 73 connections to and from mainland China a week, mainly to Beijing and Shanghai.

Indonesia's Lion Air Group has since followed suit, as have airlines from Myanmar and Nepal.

The announcement comes after a string of countries -- including the United States, Britain and Germany -- advised citizens to avoid non-essential travel to China because of the virus, which has now killed more than 130 people and infected around 6,000.

This comes even as the World Health Organization declared a global emergency over the virus.

The UN health agency based in Geneva had initially downplayed the threat posed by the disease but revised its risk assessment after crisis talks.

"Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing in Geneva on Thursday.