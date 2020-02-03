Kenya: Sonko Axes 'Disloyal' City Hall Finance Chief Kahiga, Agriculture's Gathangu

31 January 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has fired two County Executive Committee (CEC) Members Pauline Kahiga (Finance) and Winfred Gathangu (Agriculture).

The Governor, cabinet changes effected on Friday, also reinstated two CEC Members he fired last year; Mohamed Dagane (Transport) and Charles Kerich (Lands and Urban Planning).

The two were suspended in September 2019 alongside 14 others via a Facebook post following the collapse of Precious Talent School in Nairobi's Dagoretti leading to the death of 8 students.

Kerich was then deemed the Super CEC Member in the county, overseeing delivery of programs by his cabinet colleagues.

Added in the list of CEC Members pending vetting and approval by the Nairobi County Assembly are lawyer Karen Nyamu who has been nominated to head the Agriculture docket and George Osewe nominee for the Trade and Commerce docket.

Newton Munene (ICT), Hitan Majevda (Health), Allan Igambi (Finance), Larry Wambua (Environment) and Veska Kangongo (Devolution and Public Service) make up the list of CEC Members whose positions have not been affected

Leboo ole Morintat has been confirmed as the substantive County Secretary after been in acting capacity from last year.

Peter Mugo remains the County's Chief of Staff.

Sonko, who is barred from accessing his City Hall office after being arraigned in court over corruption allegations is said to have lost trust with the two CEC Members fired Friday after claims that they were not "following his orders".

On January 20, some members of Nairobi County Assembly allied to Sonko stormed the Finance office in a bid to eject Kahiga for failing to settle pending bills for suppliers who were said to have not been included in the list of eligible suppliers.

Governor Sonko's decision to reshuffle his cabinet came just a day after an anti-corruption court in Nairobi on Thursday declined to Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji's application to cancel bail terms issued to Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal after he re-aligned his cabinet.

