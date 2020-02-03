Kenya: Court Dismisses Petition to Bar Govt From ICJ Case With Somalia

31 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Joseph Wangui

A three-judge bench has dismissed a petition to bar Kenya from participating before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in a maritime dispute with Somalia.

Justices Kanyi Kimondo, Robert Limo and Anthony Mrima noted on Friday that issues raised in the petition by 20 Kenyans would be more effectively resolved through diplomatic, legislative, policy and other executive interventions, rather than by a constitutional decision.

This means Kenya will not withdraw from the maritime case.

ARGUMENTS

The 20 petitioners had argued that the Attorney-General's participation in the case would amount to ceding Kenya's sovereignty.

Through lawyer Kibe Mungai, they said Kenya risked forfeiting part of its territory if the ICJ ruled in Somalia's favour.

The lawyer said the government should put its national interests first, and that the only way to do so would be by not seeking to compromise Kenya's territorial integrity.

The ruling stated, however, that, "the AG's participation in the proceedings will accord an opportunity to demonstrate to the court Kenya's constitutional impediments in implementation of the decision in the event the dispute is decided in favour of Somalia."

Kenya has argued, however, that the case should not be heard at the ICJ, which it says is rigid and may not resolve political issues attached to the case.

It has in stead approached the African Union, seeking out-of-court negotiations.

FINAL DELAY

Last October, the ICJ pushed the case to June 8, 2020, following a request by Kenya.

In September 2019, Kenya asked for a delay by up to a year, saying it needed time to reconstitute a legal team.

The court granted Kenya's request but warned that there will be no further delays.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Somalia
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.