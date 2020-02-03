Nigeria: Nnewi Investment Summit Holds February 6th Dike Onwuamaeze

The Ford Foundation and a group of experts and industrialists have concluded plan to organise the Nnewi Investment Summit.

The summit with the theme: "Revitalising the Manufacturing Hub of Africa," was designed to leverage the already thriving industrial and commercial activities in Nnewi and harness them for the wider economic development of Nigeria.

Expected to lead the conversations at the inaugural edition of the summit, which will hold on February 6 and 7 2020, in Nnewi, Anambra State Nigeria include former Presidential candidate, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu; CEO of Afrinvest West Africa Limited, Ike Chioke, and West Africa Regional Director, Ford Foundation, Mr. Innocent Chukwuma.

Speaking on the summit, CEO, TBWA\Concept Unit, Mr. Kelechi Nwosu, said the Nnewi industrial hub should further develop and should be promoted as a model for economic growth in Anambra state and Nigeria in general.

Nwosu, noted that Nnewi is a unique town where young entrepreneurs and courageous artisans with limited formal education exploit their wit to create amazing stories of manufacturing and industrialisation in Nigeria.

"The overall agenda of the summit is to draw the attention of stakeholders to the benefits of revitalisation and rebranding of Nnewi as an industrial hub in Africa by leveraging on its past glory and current potential.

"We are also expecting this summit to start the formation of alliance development that will create a blended intervention programme involving policy makers, private investors and donor organisation (philanthropists)," a statement quoted Nwosu to have said.

Sponsored by the Ford Foundation in partnership with the Nnewi Chamber of Commerce and Industries and Anambra Broadcasting Service, the two-day summit is envisioned to drive the growth agenda for young indigenous businesses by outlining how they can scale with the right exposure, branding and capacity building projects.

Also speaking on the Summit, Chairman C & F Porter Novelli, Chief Nn'Emeka Maduegbuna said the event would be important in fostering collaboration among businesses to increase comparative advantage within Nnewi and environ.