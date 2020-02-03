Malawi: Government Spokesman Calls Post Concourt Ruling 'Law and Order'

2 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Alfred Chauwa

Information minister, Mark Bottomani, has joined a battalion of voices in calling for the citizenry to maintain peace, law and order after the constitutional court makes its verdict on the controversial presidential election case on Monday, February 3.

Botomani

Bottoman, speaking during a Tiuzeni Zoona programmes on Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS), said it was imperative that all political parties and other various stakeholders to respect the law, especially "the judiciary which is an independent arm of government."

He said: "There is need that stakeholders in the case follow due processes if not satisfied with the verdict of the constitutional court."

Bottomani said "the good thing with the case is that it is appealable;" and, hence, no need for the losers to worry.

In the same programme, Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD) executive director, Kizito Tenthani, concurred with Bottomani saying there was indeed a great need for Malawians to observe peace during and after the constitutional court case ruling.

And the minister added that sobriety and patriotism are key ingredients to peace during the period saying: "we only have one Malawi and destruction of the country is counter-productive."

Bottomani said government is aware that the ruling will attract different reactions and, as such, "state security organs are well prepared to keep the peace that the country has safeguarded and enjoyed for many years."

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Governance
Southern Africa
Malawi
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.