Malawi: Government Spokesman Calls Post Concourt Ruling 'Law and Order'

Information minister, Mark Bottomani, has joined a battalion of voices in calling for the citizenry to maintain peace, law and order after the constitutional court makes its verdict on the controversial presidential election case on Monday, February 3.

Botomani

Bottoman, speaking during a Tiuzeni Zoona programmes on Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS), said it was imperative that all political parties and other various stakeholders to respect the law, especially "the judiciary which is an independent arm of government."

He said: "There is need that stakeholders in the case follow due processes if not satisfied with the verdict of the constitutional court."

Bottomani said "the good thing with the case is that it is appealable;" and, hence, no need for the losers to worry.

In the same programme, Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD) executive director, Kizito Tenthani, concurred with Bottomani saying there was indeed a great need for Malawians to observe peace during and after the constitutional court case ruling.

And the minister added that sobriety and patriotism are key ingredients to peace during the period saying: "we only have one Malawi and destruction of the country is counter-productive."

Bottomani said government is aware that the ruling will attract different reactions and, as such, "state security organs are well prepared to keep the peace that the country has safeguarded and enjoyed for many years."