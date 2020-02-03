Angola: Heads of State of DRC, Uganda Arrive in Angola

2 February 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Presidents of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Félix Tshisekedi and Uganda Yoweri Museveni arrived in Angola Sunday to attend the quadripartite summit that Luanda hosts this Sunday.

President of DRC Félix Tshisekedi (L.) with minister of foreign affairs Manuel Augusto

The two African statesmen were received at 4 de Fevereiro airport in Luanda by the minister of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto, and the governor of Luanda, Luther Rescova.

Also arrived in the country's capital to take part in the same meeting, focused on defence and security issues as well as regional cooperation, the President of Rwanda Paul Kagame.

This summit, gathering the four member countries of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) follows two others held on July 12 and August 21, 2019, also in Luanda.

The last summit aimed to consolidate and confirm the understandings reached between Uganda and Rwanda, at the first meeting, and to strengthen political, diplomatic, economic and cultural relations.

In addition to these four countries, ICGLR includes Burundi, the Central African Republic, the Republic of Congo, Kenya, Sudan, South Sudan, Tanzania and Zambia, a total of 12 members.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

