Botswana: Press Release: No Cases of Confirmed Coronavirus in Botswana

Photo: NIAID/Flickr
A colorized transmission electron micrograph of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Sars) virus particles (orange) found near the periphery of an infected cell (green). Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility. The January 2020 coronavirus in China is reported to come from the family of viruses that gave rise to Sars.
2 February 2020
Government of Botswana (Gaborone)
press release

The Ministry notes with concern the misleading information circulating on social media particularly Facebook and WhatsApp, about Coronavirus situation in the country.

Contrary to circulating information, Botswana as a country has NOT reported any confirmed cases of coronavirus. The country has rather acknowledged five SUSPECTED cases of Coronavirus.

Social media users are therefore sensitised to always check the source of their material to avoid circulating/sharing misleading and distressing information.

Official correspondence is written on a letterhead, bears current date, and signatures of government officials, their names and positions.

The Ministry continues to monitor the situation closely in consultation with the World Health Organization (WHO) and assures the nation that new information on coronavirus will be communicated as and when it is available.

The public is further advised to rely on the Ministry for updates on coronavirus through our official website (www.moh.gov.bw) or Facebook page (Ministry of Health and Wellness, Republic of Botswana).

Read the original article on Government of Botswana.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Botswana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Most Popular
Botswana
Southern Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.