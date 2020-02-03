Somalia: US Congratulates Qoor-Qoor On His Election As New Galmudu Leader

2 February 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The US Embassy in Somalia has congratulated the new Galmudug state president Ahmed Abdi Kariye aka Qorqor.

Qorqor was elected by Galmudug MPs in the central town of Dusamareb. He garnered 66 votes of the 77 MPs present, making him a winner in the first round.

Qorqor was elected in an election boycotted by four main candidates for the position who are: Abdirahman Odowaa, Kamal Gutale, Abdullahi Weheliye, and Abdi Dheere.

The influential moderate Sufi Islamist group Ahlu Sunnah Wal Jama'ah also rejected the process and installed one of its leaders, Sheikh Mohamed Shakir, as president.

Former president Ahmed Duale Haaf has also rejected the Dusamareb election and installed himself president in another election organized by his supporters in Galkayo.

It remains to be seen how the political crisis in the region will be resolved with each of the three 'presidents' claiming legitimacy.

The US's support of Qorqor is, however, a big boost for the federal government, which has backed the election of Qorqor.

Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

