Kenya: Another Blow for Sportpesa As Irish FA Terminates Contract

2 February 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Gaming company SportPesa, which started out in Kenya before spreading its world to the rest of the world, has been dealt with another heavy blow as the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) terminated its contract with the company.

The Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) has refused to renew the company's Kenya operating due to concerns over the rapid rise of gambling addiction and the wave is now spreading to the rest of the world with countries very keen to control the sensitive industry.

FAI association with SportPesa had raised concerns in Ireland with many condemning it. They seem to have finally taken the cue with a joint statement by the two parties announcing they had agreed to "mutually terminate" the contract.

"A re-evaluation of sponsorship focus at the FAI prompted discussions between the two parties which has led to the expiry of this deal. We respect that the FAI has decided to shift its priorities and re-evaluate its partnerships portfolio," a SportPesa source told The Irish Sun.

"As an organization that takes responsible gambling incredibly seriously, we understand the new approach taken by the FAI towards its partnerships with those in the gaming sector," he added.

FAI says it is "shifting priorities" and "reevaluating its partnership portfolio" hence the termination of the contract.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
Business
East Africa
Sport
Company
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.