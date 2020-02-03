Somalia: Galmudug Elects Former State Minister As New President

2 February 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The regional lawmakers of Somalia's central Galmudug state have voted on Sunday to elect a new president in Dhusamareb town, the regional capital of Galgadud.

Four candidates including Ahmed Abdi Kariye [Qoor-Qoor], Abdirahman Ahmed Sabriye, Ahmed Shire Faragle, Ahmed Abdullahi Samatar have contested for the region's top seat.

The former state minister of public works Ahmed Abdi Kariye Qoor Qoor was announced the winner of the election after secure two-thirds of the vote, according to the election body.

The election was boycotted by Ahlu Sunna and several opposition candidates who accused the Federal Government of Somalia of meddling in the electoral process of Galmudug.

