South Africa: Alleged Rapist Killed By Mob in Eastern Cape

2 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

Ngqeleni police detectives in the Eastern Cape are investigating a case of murder after an alleged rapist was stabbed and assaulted on Saturday morning.

The incident took place at about 01:00 at Bukwini locality in Ngqeleni.

It is alleged that the deceased, 35, was caught red-handed by members of the community who responded while he was allegedly raping a 70-year-old woman.

Police spokesperson Captain Dineo Koena said the pensioner, who was allegedly raped by the suspect in a forest at knife point, managed to scream for help, alerting nearby residents.

"The victim managed to disarm the suspect of his knife and stabbed him in the upper body. When the community members arrived, the suspect, who was still alive, charged at them and was assaulted.

"He died on the spot as a result of injuries sustained. The rape victim was later taken to hospital for medical attention," Koena said.

Koena said a case of rape was opened against the deceased and a murder case was also opened against the community members.

No arrest has been made and police investigations are continuing.

