Zimbabwe: Veld Fires Claim 2, Destroy 1 Million Hectares

3 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Walter Mswazie

Two people were killed while close to one million hectares of land were destroyed by veld fires across the country in 2019, an official has said.

Environmental Management Agency (EMA) communications officer Ms Joyce Chapungu said during a media tour of Driefontein Wetlands in Gutu North last week that a lot of land was burnt by veld fires last season.

"There was a decrease in the number of deaths as we recorded three deaths in 2018," she said.

"These statistics were seen at the end of the fire season in October last year."

Ms Chapungu said the most fires were in Mashonaland and Manicaland.

"I do not have the statistics for each province with me, but I can tell you that Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West and Mashonaland Central had the highest hectarage destroyed," she said.

Ms Chapungu was speaking ahead of this year's World Wetlands Day Commemorations that was held at Njovo Primary School in Masvingo District on Friday last week under the theme, "Wetlands and Biodiversity".

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Environment
Southern Africa
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.