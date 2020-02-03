Zimbabwe: Star FM Announces New Venue, Award Nominees

Preparations for the Star FM Music Awards which will be held at Manna Resort in Glen Lorne, Harare this month and are strictly by invite, are now at an advanced stage.
The awards, which honour local musicians in many genres and promote Zimbabwean music, will be held on February 22, running under the theme, "Music in Colour".
The nomination list for the awards was announced over the weekend.
Zimpapers Radio Broadcasting Division general manager Comfort Mbofana said: "Our aim is to recognise the artistes who have done well in the period under adjudication and we need a fitting venue to do so, which is why we have settled on Manna Resort.
"Preparations are at advanced stage."
After the nomination list came out, there were concerns raised over the submission requirements, with some people asking why artistes had to submit their names instead of the radio station nominating them since it plays their music.
Mbofana said it is a requirement world over for an artiste to consent to being part of the process.
"We looked at other music awards in the region and internationally and there is a universal requirement for artistes to enter the awards process by submitting their music for adjudication," he said.
Mbofana said despite calls for entries and an extension of the entries deadline, some artistes were not forthcoming.
"We approached all artistes, including Winky D through his management, whom we deemed eligible for this year's awards process and asked them to submit their entries," he said.
"We even facilitated resources at the station to assist in the submission processes. We had a good number of artistes who entered the competition and we had some who, for reasons best known to themselves, did not enter."
Mbofana said it was unfortunate that there were no entries for the sungura category.
Below is the full nomination list:
Best African pop song award:
Ishan Featuring Ti Gonz - Kure
Tamy Moyo - Kwandinobva
Tamy Moyo - Zviroto
Fusion 5 Mangwiro - African Woman
Best Zimdancehall song award:
Nutty O - Vroom
Bazooka - Bodo
Seh Calaz featuring Mambo Dhuterere - Reurura
Best hip-hop song award:
Ti Gonz - Mabazooka
Takura - Noise
Junior Brown - Loud
P. D. Ghost Featuring Gze - 5 Pm
Best RnB song award:
Hilzy, Gary Mapanzure - TV Room
Brian Nhira - Love love
Nyasha David featuring Prosper - Die In Your Arms
Brian K - Mai Vevana
Best House song award:
Novuyo Sea Girl - Bambelela
Lloyd Soul - Lavida loca
DJ Stavo Featuring Gemma - Bad News
Sam Music - Vuka
Best song by Zimbabwean in the diaspora award:
Brian Nhira - Love love
Norman Masamba - Chihera
Vimbai Zimuto - Kurunga
Nox Guni - I'm In Love
Best Gospel song award:
Janet Manyowa - Ndimi
Joyful Praise - Ngoro Yeminana
Jonah Chivasa - Ndozvinoita Nyasha
Seh Calaz featuring Mambo Dhuterere - Reurura
Best newcomer award:
Ishan featuring Ti Gonz - Kure
Mambo Dhuterere - Mweya
Fusion Five Mangwiro - African Woman
Joyful Praise - Ngoro Yeminana
Best female artiste award:
Tamy Moyo
Janet Manyowa
Ammara Brown
Novuyo Sea Girl
Best male artiste award:
Ishan
Freeman
Mambo Dhuterere
Ti Gonz
Best duo/groupaward:
Fusion 5 Mangwiro - African Woman
Fusion 5 Mangwiro - Katarina
Ngoma Ingoma - Malobolo
Joyful Praise - Ngoro Yeminana
Best collaboration award:
Ishan featuring T Gonz - Kure
Freeman featuring Alick Macheso - Ngaibake
Seh Calaz featuring Mambo Dhuterere - Reurura
Hilzy featuring Gary Mapanzure - TV Room
Best producer award:
Cymplex
DJ Tamuka
Rodney Beats
Chiweddar
Song of the year award:
Ishan featuring Ti Gonz - Kure
Freeman featuring Alick Macheso - Ngaibake
Nutty O - Vroom
Takura - Noise
Album of the Year award:
Freeman - Gango
Joyful Praise - Season 2
King 98 - Francesca
Asaph - The Peeps Rapper