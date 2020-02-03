Zimbabwe: Star FM Announces New Venue, Award Nominees

Preparations for the Star FM Music Awards which will be held at Manna Resort in Glen Lorne, Harare this month and are strictly by invite, are now at an advanced stage.

The awards, which honour local musicians in many genres and promote Zimbabwean music, will be held on February 22, running under the theme, "Music in Colour".

The nomination list for the awards was announced over the weekend.

Zimpapers Radio Broadcasting Division general manager Comfort Mbofana said: "Our aim is to recognise the artistes who have done well in the period under adjudication and we need a fitting venue to do so, which is why we have settled on Manna Resort.

"Preparations are at advanced stage."

After the nomination list came out, there were concerns raised over the submission requirements, with some people asking why artistes had to submit their names instead of the radio station nominating them since it plays their music.

Mbofana said it is a requirement world over for an artiste to consent to being part of the process.

"We looked at other music awards in the region and internationally and there is a universal requirement for artistes to enter the awards process by submitting their music for adjudication," he said.

Mbofana said despite calls for entries and an extension of the entries deadline, some artistes were not forthcoming.

"We approached all artistes, including Winky D through his management, whom we deemed eligible for this year's awards process and asked them to submit their entries," he said.

"We even facilitated resources at the station to assist in the submission processes. We had a good number of artistes who entered the competition and we had some who, for reasons best known to themselves, did not enter."

Mbofana said it was unfortunate that there were no entries for the sungura category.

Below is the full nomination list:

Best African pop song award:

Ishan Featuring Ti Gonz - Kure

Tamy Moyo - Kwandinobva

Tamy Moyo - Zviroto

Fusion 5 Mangwiro - African Woman

Best Zimdancehall song award:

Nutty O - Vroom

Bazooka - Bodo

Seh Calaz featuring Mambo Dhuterere - Reurura

Best hip-hop song award:

Ti Gonz - Mabazooka

Takura - Noise

Junior Brown - Loud

P. D. Ghost Featuring Gze - 5 Pm

Best RnB song award:

Hilzy, Gary Mapanzure - TV Room

Brian Nhira - Love love

Nyasha David featuring Prosper - Die In Your Arms

Brian K - Mai Vevana

Best House song award:

Novuyo Sea Girl - Bambelela

Lloyd Soul - Lavida loca

DJ Stavo Featuring Gemma - Bad News

Sam Music - Vuka

Best song by Zimbabwean in the diaspora award:

Brian Nhira - Love love

Norman Masamba - Chihera

Vimbai Zimuto - Kurunga

Nox Guni - I'm In Love

Best Gospel song award:

Janet Manyowa - Ndimi

Joyful Praise - Ngoro Yeminana

Jonah Chivasa - Ndozvinoita Nyasha

Seh Calaz featuring Mambo Dhuterere - Reurura

Best newcomer award:

Ishan featuring Ti Gonz - Kure

Mambo Dhuterere - Mweya

Fusion Five Mangwiro - African Woman

Joyful Praise - Ngoro Yeminana

Best female artiste award:

Tamy Moyo

Janet Manyowa

Ammara Brown

Novuyo Sea Girl

Best male artiste award:

Ishan

Freeman

Mambo Dhuterere

Ti Gonz

Best duo/groupaward:

Fusion 5 Mangwiro - African Woman

Fusion 5 Mangwiro - Katarina

Ngoma Ingoma - Malobolo

Joyful Praise - Ngoro Yeminana

Best collaboration award:

Ishan featuring T Gonz - Kure

Freeman featuring Alick Macheso - Ngaibake

Seh Calaz featuring Mambo Dhuterere - Reurura

Hilzy featuring Gary Mapanzure - TV Room

Best producer award:

Cymplex

DJ Tamuka

Rodney Beats

Chiweddar

Song of the year award:

Ishan featuring Ti Gonz - Kure

Freeman featuring Alick Macheso - Ngaibake

Nutty O - Vroom

Takura - Noise

Album of the Year award:

Freeman - Gango

Joyful Praise - Season 2

King 98 - Francesca

Asaph - The Peeps Rapper