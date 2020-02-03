Zimbabwe: £7m Boost for Goat, Pig Farmers

Stakeholders in livestock production have welcomed the European Union's £7,3 million support for livestock.

Speaking at a stakeholders' workshop in Harare last week, Pig Producers Association of Zimbabwe (PPAZ) chairman Mr George Mudanga said the funds will support 56 000 piggery farmers and 800 000 farmers in goat production by 2023.

He said the programme was part of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Growth Programme (ZAGP), which is aimed at improving food security.

It targets farmers under the auspices of Action Aid Zimbabwe, a non-governmental organisation committed to improving livestock production.

Said Mr Mudanga: "I can confirm the reception of £7,3 million from the EU for the purpose of improving meat production and other products from livestock. Right now, activities are underway countrywide.

"When the funds from the EU were availed, we as PPAZ, we applied for funding. We met the conditions which included having an expert responsible for managing huge amount of funds. This is the reason why Action Aid chipped in and we are covering all provinces."

Mr Mudanga said the programme was not for poverty alleviation, but commercial livestock rearing.

Action Aid team leader for the ZAGP, Mr Newton Chari, said the project will improve the agribusiness environment.

"The pork value chain is aimed at providing pork for markets in Bulawayo and Harare and we have created production corridors in Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South for the Bulawayo market and Mashonaland East and Mashonaland West for the Harare market," said Mr Chari.

PPAZ falls under the Livestock and Meat Advisory Council.