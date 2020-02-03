Tanzania: Surprise As Tanzanians Banned in Lottery to Secure U.S Visa

2 February 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Jacob Mosenda

Dar es Salaam — Tanzanians were yesterday looking for answers over a surprise ban by the US administration from participating in the popular visa lottery system that allows winners to enter and work in the US.

Netizens took to social media to try to find meaning of the ban by the US in President Donald Trump's latest additions of six countries to US visa restrictions.

Tanzania alongside Eritrea, Sudan and Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria and Myanmar will have their citizens restricted to enter the US through respective conditions imposed on them.

For Tanzania, the conditions were in the form of a ban from participating in the annual visa lottery which grants up to 50,000 successful applicants US residency. Some 290 Tanzanians last year won the lottery green cards.

The ban takes effect on February 22, according to the statement issued by the US.

Trump's administration defended its controversial decision saying the affected countries felling short of US security standards, including passport technology, and failed to share information on criminals and terrorist suspects.

Also Read

Grappling with misinformation on deadly coronavirus outbreak

ACT Wazalendo leader Zitto Kabwe: This is what I told World Bank

Tales of Tanzanians living China over Corona virus outbreak

Two more grilled on Romania contract

Efforts to reach Tanzania government officials for comment did not bear fruit as all phones called went unanswered by press time.

Tanzania has recently intensified the issuance of national IDs and electronic passports. The government has also been on over drive to register all SIM card holders using the biometric system, with up to 15 million users said to have had their lines switched off for failing to beat the January 20 deadline.

It is however, not known whether the concurrent issuance of IDs, e-passports and biometric registration of SIM cards has anything to do with the conditions stated by the US in restricting visa conditions for Tanzanians.

According to the US restrictions posed on Tanzania, travellers seeking business, medical and tourism visas will continue to be served.

Commenting on the Tanzanian ban, Mr Innocent Shoo of the College of Diplomacy Kurasini-Dar es Salaam said the US action to remove Tanzania from the visa lottery will have economic impact on the country.

"First, number of Tanzanians travelling to the US will be reduced. The Diaspora community would not grow, hence affecting remittances they send back home. Investments in the country will decrease," he noted.

He added, "There is transfer of technology which will slow down. There are also cultural exchanges; for example, we have Kiswahili language, so Tanzanians living there are our ambassadors, meaning the number of Tanzanians spreading Kiswahili will decrease".

He also addressed the issue of tourism as saying Tanzania has been wooing tourists from the US.

"If asked where they came from, they say.... I come from Tanzania, the land of the Kilimanjaro and Zanzibar, among other attractions. So tourism will be affected, "he said.

Commenting on the reasons given by the US including democracy and good governance, Mr Shoo said the US did not do justice because Tanzania is fairly doing well still.

However, Khoti Kamanga, a professor of International Law, University of Dar es Salaam said there would be no economic impact on the US decision because there are other alternative options.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
External Relations
U.S., Canada and Africa
Migration
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
College Burnt As Mozambique Battles to Overcome Insurgency
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.