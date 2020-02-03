Kenyan Winger Masika Set to Complete Move to English Championship Side

31 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Harambee Stars winger Ayub Timbe Masika is set to complete a move to English Championship side Reading FC on loan from Chinese side Beijing Renhe.

The Kenyan star has been trying out with the club for the past three weeks and he looks to have impressed the technical bench.

Timbe had a medical on Thursday night ahead of the official signing and unveiling before the transfer window closes on Friday evening.

He said he is eager to get started at the English club that was demoted from the English Premier League (EPL) in 2013.

"I have enjoyed my past few weeks at the club and I am very optimistic everything will proceed well. I just can't wait to get started," he told Nairobi News.

Ayub's immediate former club Beijing Renhe were relegated to the Chinese second-tier and he is eager for a fresh challenge.

Chinese businessman Dai Yongge owns both Reading FC and Beijing Renhe and this makes Timbe's transfer easier.

Meanwhile, Kenyans have taken to the club's official Facebook page "demanding" the unveiling of the speedy winger.

Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

