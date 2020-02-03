Zimbabwe: 'Why Are They Doing This to Me?' a Dejected Marry Asks Before Being Whisked to Remand Prison

Marry Mubaiwa's mother, Helga Mubaiwa, has assured her daughter that the tribulations she is going through will soon come to an end.

Helga was trying to comfort her embattled daughter moments before she was whisked away to languish at Chikurubi Women's Prison Saturday again.

This was after she was remanded in custody Saturday on charges of assaulting a family maid, Delight Munyoro, at Harare's Hellenic School where her minor children attend school.

Marry is estranged wife to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who, past few months, has seen her fortunes take turn for the worse after her powerful husband has been pushing for divorce.

She also faces attempted murder charges against her husband who was battling for life at a South African hospital last year and a slew of corruption related offences.

She was arrested December last year and went on to spend three weeks in remand prison. She was released after being granted bail at the High Court last month.

"They can't be doing this all the time," a visibly sad and tearful Marry told her mother soon after a Harare magistrate remained her in custody.

She was referring to the VP who has locked her out of the couple's matrimonial home in Borrowdale Brooke and blocked her from any access to the couple's minor children and personal belongings.

"It's not right, it's not right all, hapana zvakadaro (this is absolute cruelty)," Helga was heard telling her daughter.

Mubaiwa reassured her daughter that it would come to pass soon.

"Zvinopera (it shall come to an end one day)," she said.

Marry had just few seconds to mutter her own regrets before a prison officer ordered her to jump into the van popularly known as 'Gumbakumba' that transports inmates to and from court.

Dressed in a long floral dress while spotting a grey and white hair extension, a visibly dejected Marry had no choice but to comply.

Marry was Saturday remanded in custody by a Harare Magistrate after she was denied bail on fresh charges of assaulting a family maid at the upmarket primary school last week.

She was remanded in custody to 14 February.