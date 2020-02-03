Nigeria: Insecurity - At Least 245 Killed in Violent Attacks in Nigeria in January

At least 245 persons were killed in violent attacks across Nigeria in January 2020, according to various newspaper reports and available records.

According to the Expat Insider Survey of 2019 by InterNations, Nigeria is the third most dangerous country in the world due to widespread corruption and insecurity.

While the Presidency disagrees with such reports that criticise President Muhammadu Buhari's handling of security, members of the National Assembly have lamented the security situation in Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES has also extensively reported on the insecurity across the nation carried out by various armed groups and individuals.

Apart from the resurgent Boko Haram attacks in the North-east, there have been increased cases of killings and kidnappings across the country.

This led to protest by members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) across the country on Sunday.

Amidst the insecurity, the Presidency has said Nigerians have reasons to be grateful as the security situation is better than it was before Mr Buhari assumed office.

"We know what the situation was as at 2015 and we know what it is today. Despite the reversals in security, it is still not as bad as it used to be in this country," Femi Adesina, President Buhari's spokesperson, said recently. Mr Adesina has been widely criticised for his comments.

Here are the recorded killings in January:

January 2 - Eight Boko Haram terrorists were killed by Nigerian soldiers when the insurgents tried to attack Michika in Adamawa State.

January 4 - Suspected gunmen killed 23 people at Tawari community in Kogi Local Government Area, LGA, of Kogi State.

January 6 - In Gamboru, Borno State, no fewer than 30 persons were killed after an improvised device exploded on a bridge.

On the same day, four Nigerian Navy officers were killed by suspected pirates while another three foreign sailors were kidnapped in an attack on a dredging ship in the waterways of the Niger Delta.

In Niger State, an army officer and three soldiers were killed by bandits in the Gwarm village, Munya Local Government Area of Niger State during routine patrol.

January 7 - A police officer attached to one of the new generation banks in Ekeki suburbs of Yenagoa, in Bayelsa killed a driver, NYSC member, one other.

On same day, two middle-aged men were set ablaze by a mob for robbing a barber's shop in Calabar while bandits killed one Yasir Usman in an attack in Katsina and other seven kidnapped.

January 9 - The Plateau State Police Command confirmed the death of 12 persons killed by suspected herdsmen who also injured one at Kulben village of Kombun District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

January 11 - Four Air force officers were shot dead by bandits in Kaduna.The suspects laid an ambush for the security operatives at Unguwan Yako, close, along Kaduna- Birnin Gwari road.

January 14 - The clash between farmers and herdsmen killed two in Sobe, Owan Local Government Area of Edo State while four naval ratings were killed in Gbagira Village, Ilaje LGA of Ondo State. The naval officers were trying to rescue three foreigners from pirates.

January 16 - Bandits stormed a village in Gummi LGA, Zamfara State, shot sporadically and killed at least 29 people. Also unknown gunmen attacked the convoy of Alhaji Umaru Bubaram Emir of Postikum, killing six people.

January 18 - One soldier and four Boko Haram militants were killed during an attack on an aid facility in Ngala, Borno and at least 20 internally displaced persons waiting for assistance at the facility were killed. In the same state, Boko Haram killed four soldiers in Bama.

On the same day, a sectarian violence led to the death of four people in Igalamela-Odolu, Kogi State.

January 19 - Vandals busted a fuel pipeline in Lagos and the action led to explosion that killed five in Alimosho.

Also on January 19, a video of a boy executing a man identified as a Christian hostage by suspected Boko Haram surfaced online.

January 20 - at least 17 soldiers killed while many others were abducted in two confrontations between the military and Boko Haram insurgents on Bama-Gwoza highway.

January 21 - At least, eight soldiers were killed during a battle with Boko Haram insurgents in Kaga, Borno. The insurgents camouflaged in a police vehicle and approached a military base then opened fire on unsuspecting soldiers near their trench.

Also, unidentified gunmen killed four in Keana, Nassarawa. In addition, Boko Haram insurgents killed the Chairman, CAN, in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Lawal Andimi, after reportedly refusing a ransom offered for his release. Gunmen also killed one and kidnapped fourteen in Batsari, Katsina.

January 23 - Boko Haram killed 10 loggers in Dikwa, Borno. The incident occurred in the remote village of Lura near Dikwa town, headquarters of Dikwa LGA.

January 24 - Mob killed two suspected POS robbers at the Biogbolo suburb of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

January 25 - suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers attacked a mosque in Gwoza, Borno State. The explosion killed three people and many people were injured.

Also, gunmen killed 13 people at Kwatas village in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State while bandits killed 11 people in Niger communities.

January 27 - A man stabbed his girlfriend to death "for receiving a phone call from a male friend in Bauchi State."

January 29 - A man, Kalu Ilum shot his wife at Etitiama Nkporo community in Ohafia council area of Abia State. In retaliation, he was set ablaze for the act by a mob.

Also, suspected herdsmen killed two Owan community in Ovia North East LGA of Edo State.

January 30 - Armed robbers killed Adebayo Mukaila, a serving member of National Youth Service Corps in Osun State.