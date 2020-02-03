Nigeria: NAMA to Withdraw Services to Debtor Airlines, Airports

Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, has given a final 30- day notice to airlines and Airports owning the Agency.

According to the Spokesman of the agency, Mr Khalid Emele, services will be withdrawn to the debtor airlines and airports after the expiration of the notice.

Emele said: " Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has given a 30-day final demand notice to debtor airlines and private /state-owned airports to settle all outstanding debts owed to the agency".

"The demand notice which expires on the 28th of February, 2020 expects all debtors to settle their indebtedness or risk sanctions. It will be recalled that the affected debtors had earlier been communicated with details of their respective indebtedness to NAMA but have made no tangible effort to pay".

He further said, "NAMA hereby notifies debtor private/state-owned airport operators and airlines that effective 28th February 2020, our services will no longer be available for the operation of their airports or airlines as the agency can no longer keep its personnel working at airports without payment."

"In the meantime, the affected debtors, where in doubt have been advised to liaise with the commercial department of NAMA for reconciliation and/ or clarification within the stipulated grace period,"he added.

